Sensata (ST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $987.92 million, representing a surprise of +1.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $257.84 million compared to the $238.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $713.32 million compared to the $749.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $72.48 million versus $67.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $185.13 million versus $182.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sensata have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

