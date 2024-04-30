Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Everest Group (EG) Q1 Earnings

Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported $4.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $16.32 for the same period compares to $11.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $15.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio - Consolidated: 88.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.2%.
  • Loss ratio - Consolidated: 61.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.8%.
  • Insurance - Combined ratio: 93.1% versus 90.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio: 60.2% versus 59.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Insurance - Total loss ratio: 64.5% versus 64% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio: 87.3% compared to the 87.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Reinsurance - Commission and brokerage ratio: 24.6% versus 25.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net premiums earned: $3.65 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
  • Net investment income: $457 million compared to the $435.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.8% year over year.
  • Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned: $2.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Insurance- Premiums earned: $923 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Other income (expense): $31 million compared to the -$36.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Everest Group have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

