AEP (AEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported $5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 billion, representing a surprise of -5.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 21,263 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20,430.75 GWh.
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 23,119 GWh compared to the 23,016.88 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 590 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 457.68 GWh.
- Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 21,853 GWh versus 20,818.32 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 26,882 GWh versus 25,825.02 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 3,763 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,957.04 GWh.
- Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $563.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.3%.
- Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
- Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.95 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
- Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $497.30 million versus $495.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing: $65.40 million compared to the $44.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $208.70 million compared to the $199.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AEP have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.