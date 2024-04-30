Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lear (LEA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Lear (LEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.99 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.18, compared to $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was +4.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net Sales- South America: $205.20 million versus $226.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- North America: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Asia: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- E-Systems: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Seating: $4.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lear here>>>

Shares of Lear have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lear Corporation (LEA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise