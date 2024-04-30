Illinois Tool Works (
Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Illinois Tool Works (ITW - Free Report) reported $3.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was +3.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW: -0.6% compared to the -0.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth: -1.3% versus -1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth: 3.4% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth: 5.5% compared to the -4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics: $696 million compared to the $705.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Construction Products: $488 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $498.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
- Operating Revenues- Food Equipment: $631 million versus $659.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Operating Revenues- Specialty Products: $440 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues: -$6 million versus -$4.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
- Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM: $816 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $823.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Operating Revenues- Welding: $476 million versus $490.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
- Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids: $432 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $443.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.