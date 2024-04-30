Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PSEG (PEG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, PSEG (PEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.76 billion, down 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was -0.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PSEG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric sales: 9,731 KWH compared to the 9,306.02 KWH average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- PSE&G: $2.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$501.96 million.
  • Revenue- Power & Other: $872 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $716.25 million.
  • Operating Income- PSE&G: $683 million compared to the $640.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Power & Other: $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.26 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for PSEG here>>>

Shares of PSEG have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise