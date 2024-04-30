Back to top

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Civista Bancshares (CIVB - Free Report) reported $36.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.6%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -12.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 73.8% versus 74.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $28.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.37 million.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $0.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $8.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.64 million.
Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

