Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stepan Co. (SCL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Stepan Co. (SCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $551.42 million, down 15.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $575.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +82.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stepan Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty products: $15.09 million versus $19.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Polymers: $145.51 million compared to the $160.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Surfactants: $390.82 million versus $402.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.
  • Operating income- Surfactants: $26.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.45 million.
  • Operating income- Specialty Products: $4.27 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income- Polymers: $8.38 million versus $11.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stepan Co. here>>>

Shares of Stepan Co. have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stepan Company (SCL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise