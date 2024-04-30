Back to top

Tree.com (TREE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported $167.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.03 million, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Insurance: $85.90 million versus $85.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Home: $30.40 million versus $27.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.4% change.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $51.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.4%.
  • Segment profit- Home: $9.60 million versus $9.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $33.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.80 million.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $27.40 million compared to the $25.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Tree.com have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

