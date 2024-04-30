Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components: $529.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $531.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $513 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $474.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $71.80 million versus $53.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components: $97.60 million compared to the $107.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

