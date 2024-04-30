Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NeoGenomics (NEO) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, NeoGenomics (NEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $156.24 million, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.82 million, representing a surprise of +4.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NeoGenomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clinical - Number of tests performed: 300,827 compared to the 296,176 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Clinical - Average revenue/test: $0.45 compared to the $0.43 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Advanced Diagnostics: $21.71 million versus $21.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Clinical Services: $134.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
Shares of NeoGenomics have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

