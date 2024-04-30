Back to top

Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) reported $16.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.1 million, representing a surprise of -1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Middlefield Banc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 68.7% versus 71.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.80 million versus $1.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Middlefield Banc here>>>

Shares of Middlefield Banc have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

