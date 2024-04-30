Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $67.58 million, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.03 million, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $65.60 million versus $66.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.98 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1 compared to the -$0.19 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

