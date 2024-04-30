We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Melco (MLCO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Melco Resorts (MLCO - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 55.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau: $133 versus $134.05 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams: $206 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $211.30.
- Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams: $194 compared to the $199.62 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams: 94% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau: $126 compared to the $119.72 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau: 94% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89%.
- Net Revenue- Mocha and Other: $31.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
- Net Revenue- Altira Macau: $34.20 million compared to the $34.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year.
- Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila: $110.70 million versus $110.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17% change.
- Net Revenue- Studio City: $331.40 million compared to the $302.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +133.1% year over year.
- Net Revenue- City of Dreams: $550.90 million versus $547.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.8% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other: $7.47 million compared to the $6.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Melco have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.