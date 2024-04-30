Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Camden National (CAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported $41.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +19.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 65.8% compared to the 67% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.3% versus 2.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.32 million compared to the $9.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Camden National here>>>

Shares of Camden National have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camden National Corporation (CAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise