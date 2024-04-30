Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +1.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 6.9% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 6.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total restaurant sites: 31,113 compared to the 31,219 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth- FHS: 4.3% versus 2.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Sales: $729 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $721.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Advertising revenues and other services: $298 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Franchise and property revenues: $712 million versus $705.85 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenues- FHS: $50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
  • System-wide sales- TH: $1.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion.
  • System-wide sales- PLK: $1.52 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $178 million versus $172.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $350 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

