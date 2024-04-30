We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +1.39%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 6.9% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Comparable sales growth-PLK: 6.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total restaurant sites: 31,113 compared to the 31,219 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Comparable sales growth- FHS: 4.3% versus 2.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Sales: $729 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $721.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
- Advertising revenues and other services: $298 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
- Franchise and property revenues: $712 million versus $705.85 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
- Revenues- FHS: $50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
- System-wide sales- TH: $1.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion.
- System-wide sales- PLK: $1.52 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $178 million versus $172.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
- Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $350 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.