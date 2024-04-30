Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amazon (
AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) reported $143.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +36.14%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 16% versus 15.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Subscription services Y/Y Change: 11% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Online stores Y/Y Change: 7% compared to the 7.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Headcount - Total: 1,521,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,496,412. Net Sales- AWS: $25.04 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $24.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Net sales- Physical stores: $5.20 billion versus $5.06 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Net sales- Online stores: $54.67 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $54.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Net Sales- Subscription services: $10.72 billion versus $10.68 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Net Sales- Advertising services: $11.82 billion versus $11.87 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change. Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $34.60 billion versus $34.48 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Geographic Revenue - International: $31.94 billion compared to the $32.74 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America: $86.34 billion compared to the $85.33 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Amazon here>>>
Shares of Amazon have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
