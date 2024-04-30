We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB - Free Report) closed at $6.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.04%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 10% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.85 million, up 20.93% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $223.35 million, demonstrating changes of -20% and +15.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 60.71% increase. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.83 of its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.