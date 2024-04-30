We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UpHealth, Inc. (UPHL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw UpHealth, Inc. (UPHL - Free Report) ending at $0.85, denoting a +1.31% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.04%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 20% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UpHealth, Inc. in its upcoming release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UpHealth, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 112.93% higher within the past month. UpHealth, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, UpHealth, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPHL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.