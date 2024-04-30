Republic Services (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Republic Services (RSG) Q1 Earnings
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported $3.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average yield: 6% versus 5.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions: $439.20 million versus $538.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $732.80 million versus $750.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Other: $17.70 million versus $16.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
- Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $92.90 million versus $82.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $423.30 million versus $435.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
- Revenue- Transfer: $419.30 million compared to the $430.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
- Revenue- Landfill: $704.80 million versus $739.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
- Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $95.50 million compared to the $84.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Residential: $723.30 million compared to the $713.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
Shares of Republic Services have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.