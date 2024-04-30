Back to top

Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported $323.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.93 million, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $134.63 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $90.69 million versus $88.71 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $10.13 million versus $10.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $39.27 million compared to the $42.73 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $48.79 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $47.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $313.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $305.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
Shares of Merit Medical have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

