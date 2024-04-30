Back to top

Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) reported revenue of $119.1 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.67, compared to -$0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.8 million, representing a surprise of +5.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • In force premium (end of period): $794.20 million compared to the $793.79 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Customers (end of period): 2,095,275 compared to the 2,107,023 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net loss ratio: 78% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.4%.
  • Premium per Customer (end of period): $379 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $377.29.
  • Gross loss ratio: 79% versus 80.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net investment income: $7.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52%.
  • Ceding commission income: $21 million versus $18.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.
  • Commission income: $6.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Net earned premium: $84.40 million versus $81.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.
Shares of Lemonade have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

