10x Genomics (TXG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported $141.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of -$0.50 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.04 million, representing a surprise of -0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $110.34 million compared to the $113.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Services: $5.22 million versus $4.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.1% change.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $25.45 million compared to the $24.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year.
Shares of 10x Genomics have returned -23.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

