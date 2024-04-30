Back to top

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +9.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $315 million compared to the $286.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Security: $169.30 million compared to the $186.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Water: $625.30 million versus $613.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $141.50 million compared to the $139.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $37.90 million versus $22.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $26.70 million versus $25.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$38.90 million compared to the -$32.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

