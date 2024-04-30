Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $38.93 million, up 79.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +31.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +76.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPG RE Finance Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income: $26.80 million compared to the $20.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total other revenue: $12.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.60 million.
  • Other income, net: $4.90 million versus $4.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $7.22 million versus $5.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for TPG RE Finance Trust here>>>

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise