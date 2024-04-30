Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Columbia Financial (CLBK - Free Report) reported $49.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 28%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -80.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 92% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $9.71 billion versus $9.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $7.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.39 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $42.20 million versus $42.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Financial here>>>

Shares of Columbia Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Financial (CLBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise