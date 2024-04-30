Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.33 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -1.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $28.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues- Other operating interest: $0.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.11 compared to the $0.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Healthcare Trust here>>>

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise