Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Axos Financial (AX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported $294.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.85 million, representing a surprise of +6.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 45.2% compared to the 46.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $21.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.10 billion.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $122.08 million compared to the $130.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $261.61 million compared to the $246.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $33.16 million versus $31.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $2.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.85 million.
  • Banking and service fees: $8.88 million compared to the $8.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Prepayment penalty fee income: $1.92 million compared to the $1.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axos Financial here>>>

Shares of Axos Financial have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise