Littelfuse (LFUS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $535.39 million, down 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.13 million, representing a surprise of +3.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Littelfuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $73.91 million versus $70.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $291.11 million versus $280.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Transportation: $170.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.49 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Electronic: $37.80 million versus $46.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Industrial: $4.80 million compared to the $9.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Transportation: $16.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.60 million.
Shares of Littelfuse have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

