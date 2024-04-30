Back to top

Ashland (ASH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $575 million, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $574.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +6.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences: $222 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Revenue- Personal Care: $169 million compared to the $159.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty Additives: $157 million versus $149.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment sales: -$13 million versus -$14.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates: $12 million compared to the $9.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $45 million compared to the $35.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science: $66 million versus $65.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unallocated and other: -$45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$23 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives: $27 million versus $30.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ashland have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

