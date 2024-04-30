Back to top

Farmland Partners (FPI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Farmland Partners (FPI - Free Report) reported $11.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farmland Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Crop sales: $0.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenue: $1.12 million versus $1.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Rental income: $10.21 million versus $8.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.01 versus -$0.04 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Farmland Partners have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

