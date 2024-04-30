Voya (VOYA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Voya Financial (
VOYA reported revenue of $287 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.32 million, representing a surprise of +3.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Voya have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
For the quarter ended March 2024, Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $287 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.32 million, representing a surprise of +3.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Voya here>>>
- Total AUM and AUA - Wealth Solutions: $573.86 billion compared to the $567.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service: $196.61 billion compared to the $195.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping: $315.13 billion compared to the $300.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions: $1.86 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Fee income: $513 million versus $521.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $529 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
- Revenues- Premiums: $800 million versus $764.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total: $234 million versus $238.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income: $227 million compared to the $227.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses): $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Fee income: $263 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $266.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Other revenue: -$1 million compared to the $6.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -150% year over year.
Shares of Voya have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.