Chemours (CC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +28.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other Segment: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.3%.
  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $588 million compared to the $588.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $299 million versus $292.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.
  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $449 million compared to the $452.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $70 million versus $66.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$81.18 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Segment: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $30 million versus $32.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $151 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.92 million.
Shares of Chemours have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

