Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

DigitalBridge (DBRG - Free Report) reported $74.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 70.3%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.76 million, representing a surprise of -26.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -90.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DigitalBridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Fee income: $72.96 million versus $81.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $7.07 million versus $4.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.4% change.
  • Revenues- Principal investment income (loss): $2.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.86 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for DigitalBridge here>>>

Shares of DigitalBridge have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise