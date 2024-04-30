Back to top

Piedmont Office (PDM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Piedmont Office (PDM - Free Report) reported $144.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.41 million, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Piedmont Office performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental and Tenant Reimbursement Revenue- Fixed payments: $113.31 million compared to the $112.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Rental and Tenant Reimbursement Revenue- Variable payments: $25.77 million compared to the $25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Other property related income: $5.30 million compared to the $5.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Property management fee revenue: $0.16 million compared to the $0.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental and tenant reimbursement revenue: $139.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Net income per share applicable to common stockholders-diluted: -$0.22 compared to the -$0.11 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Piedmont Office have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

