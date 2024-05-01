We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Universal Display (OLED) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 26.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $146.18 million, exhibiting an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Universal Display metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Material sales' will reach $83.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contract research services' should arrive at $3.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalty and license fees' to come in at $60.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Display here>>>
Universal Display shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLED is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>