Countdown to Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $361.98 million, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dolby Laboratories metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Products and services' will likely reach $26.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Licensing' at $335.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Licensing' will reach $317.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $330.24 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Products and services' will reach $6.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dolby Laboratories here>>>
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>