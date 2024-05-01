Back to top

Techne (TECH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Techne (TECH - Free Report) reported revenue of $303.43 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Techne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth: 2% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Growth - Diagnostics and Genomics: 10% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Growth - Protein Sciences: -1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -4.3%.
  • Net Sales- Protein Sciences: $214.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics and Genomics: $87.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
Shares of Techne have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

