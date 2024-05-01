Back to top

SurModics (SRDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $31.96 million, up 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.79 million, representing a surprise of +11.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +119.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $18.10 million compared to the $17.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Research, development and other: $2.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees: $11.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
Shares of SurModics have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

