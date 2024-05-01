Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported $889.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $720.47 million compared to the $730.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $186.71 million versus $150.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.
  • Revenue- Residential products: $428.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $459.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenue- Other: $106.35 million versus $115.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $353.97 million versus $311.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Generac Holdings here>>>

Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise