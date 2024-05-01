Back to top

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.19 billion, up 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days: 6,112.37 KDays versus 6,129.8 KDays estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capacity Days: 5,841.02 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,849.24 KDays.
  • Net Yield: $277.86 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.44.
  • Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges: $735 compared to the $751.50 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Occupancy percentage: 104.6% versus 104.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $202.30 versus $203.33 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $299.59 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $296.73.
  • Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $983.91 compared to the $985.78 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Passengers carried: 736,559 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 722,702.
  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $961.25 million compared to the $964.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Onboard and other: $731.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $706.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
  • Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.46 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

