Compared to Estimates, United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported $677.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.7%. EPS of $6.17 for the same period compares to $4.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $627.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.63, the EPS surprise was +9.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rest-of-World: $36.20 million versus $35.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Revenues- United States: $641.50 million versus $591.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change.
  • Revenues- Unituxin: $58.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $50.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.
  • Revenues- Remodulin: $128 million versus $116.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Revenues- Orenitram: $106.20 million versus $91.76 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
  • Revenues- Tyvaso: $227.50 million versus $360.84 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Revenues- Adcirca: $6.40 million versus $5.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.
Shares of United Therapeutics have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

