Image: Bigstock
Estee Lauder (EL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) reported $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +102.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net sales- The Americas: $1.12 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.18 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Net sales- Skin Care: $2.06 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Makeup: $1.14 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
- Net sales- Fragrance: $575 million compared to the $608.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Hair Care: $143 million versus $153.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
- Net sales- Other: $26 million compared to the $21.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +136.4% year over year.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: $29 million compared to the $68.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$25 million versus -$3.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $11 million compared to the -$129.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: $66 million compared to the $36.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.