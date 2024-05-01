Back to top

Global Payments (GPN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $2.59 for the same period compares to $2.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57, the EPS surprise was +0.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.68 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $515.61 million compared to the $516.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$15.06 million versus -$16.70 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43% change.
  • Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $602.74 million compared to the $608.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.83 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$82.19 million compared to the -$73.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $241.40 million versus $228.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $790.41 million compared to the $785.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Global Payments have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

