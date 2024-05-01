Back to top

Westlake (WLK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Westlake Chemical (WLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Westlake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials: $1.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
  • Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products: $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $979.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Performance materials: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
  • Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Essential materials: $767 million compared to the $836.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year.
  • Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Housing products: $879 million compared to the $783.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Infrastructure products: $165 million compared to the $164.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products: $264 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $191.14 million.
  • EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials: $253 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.16 million.
Shares of Westlake have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

