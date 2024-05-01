CVS Health (CVS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, CVS Health (
CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $88.44 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Medical benefit ratio (MBR): 90.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.4%. Medical membership - Total: 26,770 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 26,533.88 thousand. Medical membership - Medicaid - Total: $2.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total: 4,205 thousand compared to the 4,031.44 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Net revenue- Health Services segment: $40.29 billion compared to the $41.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment: $28.73 billion compared to the $29.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenue- Health Care Benefits: $32.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other: $571 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $713.07 million. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy: $22.78 billion compared to the $23.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services: $1.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums: $30.38 billion compared to the $28.81 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store: $5.37 billion compared to the $5.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of CVS Health have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
