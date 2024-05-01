Yum (YUM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Yum Brands (
YUM Quick Quote YUM - Free Report) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -7.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: -2% versus 1% estimated by seven analysts on average. System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: -7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -2.5%. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 1% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division: 8,555 compared to the 8,631 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $367 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $421.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $757 million versus $801.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenues- Company sales: $474 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $499.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $130 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $170.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division: $130 million versus $143.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $88 million versus $95.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $148 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- KFC Division - Company sales: $105 million versus $112.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Yum here>>>
Shares of Yum have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Yum (YUM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
