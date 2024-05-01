Back to top

Neurocrine (NBIX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) reported $515.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.21 million, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -59.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neurocrine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue: $6.30 million versus $7.68 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $509 million compared to the $505.50 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
  • INGREZZA product sales, net: $506 million compared to the $505 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
Shares of Neurocrine have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

