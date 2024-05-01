Back to top

DuPont de Nemours (DD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion, representing a surprise of +4.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $275 million compared to the $269.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Water & Protection: $1.29 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $374 million compared to the $325.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: $13 million versus $18.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $295 million versus $267.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

