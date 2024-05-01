Generac's (GNRC) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up

Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC Quick Quote GNRC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. GNRC reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents in the prior-year period. Net sales came in at $889.3 million compared with $887.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure also topped the consensus estimate of $885.5 million. An increase in Residential product sales cushioned the top-line performance. In the quarter under review, core sales growth (excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency) fell 1% year over year.
GNRC reiterated its sales expectations for 2024.
Quarter in Details
Segment-wise, Domestic revenues totaled $720.5 million compared with $720 million in the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by increased shipments of home standby generators and higher C&I product sales to industrial distributors. This was mostly offset by reduced portable generator sales and lower C&I product shipments to telecom and national rental equipment clients.
International revenues fell 14% year over year to $186.7 million. However, acquisitions and favorable foreign currency movement provided a positive impact of 4%. Core revenues were down 18% due to weak inter-segment sales (owing to softness in the telecom market) and reduced portable generator shipments in Europe. Product-wise, revenues from Residential inched up 2% to $429 million. C&I revenues totaled $354 million, down 2% year over year. Revenues from the Other product class totaled $106.4 million, up 0.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Residential and C&I products’ first-quarter revenues was pegged at $460 million and $311 million, respectively. Margins
Gross profit was $316.4 million, up from $272.5 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective margins of 35.6% and 30.7%. Gross profit margin performance gained from favorable sales mix, production efficiencies and lower input expenses.
Total operating expenses were $249.5 million, up 9.4% year over year mainly due to higher employee costs and marketing spend. Operating income came in at $66.9 million, up 50.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA, before deducting for non-controlling interests, was $127 million compared with $100 million a year ago. Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the first quarter, the company generated $111.9 million of net cash from operating activities. Free cash flow totaled $85.1 million.
As of Mar 31, 2024, GNRC had $249.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, with nearly $1.440 billion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations. During the reported quarter, the company did not repurchase any share. GNRC bought back 2.2 million shares for $252 million in 2023. In February 2024, GNRC approved a new share buyback authorization that allows for repurchase of up to $500 million over the next 24 months. It replaced the remaining balance on the earlier program. Zacks Rank
Generac currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
